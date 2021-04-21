DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East online payment gateway market registered a value of around USD 2300 Million in the year 2019 and is further estimated to reach around USD 9500 Million by the year 2028, by growing at a CAGR of 16.80%
Over the forecast period of 2020-2028, increasing internet penetration, advancements in online payment technology, rise in the use of mobile wallets in the region and increase in preference for online retailing.
The payment gateways transfer the information about the transaction between the bank and the payment portal and also enable enterprises to collect money through a bank selected by the customer, safely and securely. It acts as a mediator between e-commerce merchant website and a bank to authenticate online payments. Owing to advancements in mobile payment technology and the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), a surge in automation of transaction processes is observed.
On the basis of organization size, the Middle East online payment gateway market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment registered the largest market share in the year 2019, on the back of high volume of transactions and the rising number of bulk transactions. The small & medium enterprises segment is growing on the back of increasing awareness among merchants for the rising incidences of payment frauds.
Increasing online transactions and rising demand for mobile wallets are anticipated to contribute to the growth of Middle East online payment gateway market. Different forms of online payment channels, high disposable income of the population in the region, government's initiatives for cashless transactions, high speed internet and increasing penetration of smartphones, are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the Middle East region. Mobile wallets are gaining popularity as domestic and international tech players, telecom operators and local banks are committed to offer mobile wallet-based solutions, which further drives the growth of the market.
However, lack of regulatory framework for online payment gateways, absence of payment security protocols, increasing number of cyber-attacks, and high setup cost of online payment gateways, are the various factors which are anticipated to hamper the growth of Middle East online payment gateway market over the forecast period.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the Middle East online payment gateway market are Telr Pte Ltd., Payfort International FZ LLC, Checkout.com, 2Checkout, PayTabs, CASHU, and Infibeam Avenues among others.
Key Topics Covered:
Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market
1. Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Segmentation
- Product Overview
2. Assumptions And Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
- Research Process
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Market Size Estimation
4. Executive Summary
5. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
6. Analysis Of Market Dynamics
- Growth Drivers
- Market Trends
7. Major Roadblocks For The Market Growth
8. Key Market Opportunities
- Type Based
- Organization Size Based
- End-Use Industry Based
- Geography Based
- Exploration Of Business Avenues
9. Analysis On The Investment Opportunities In Online Payment Gateway Market
- Expected Market Growth
- Historic Total Investments
- Assessment Of Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market Till 2028
- Major Investment Companies
- Country Wise Investment Outlook
10. Impact Of Covid 19 On The Online Payment Gateway Market
- Impact On Government Policies And Regulations
- Impact On Market Strategy
- Impact On The Preference For Online Payments
- Impact On New Entrants In The Middle East Market
- Market Impact Analysis In 2020 (Quarter Wise) W.R.T Covid-19 Epidemic (USD Million)
11. Analysis On The Middle East Online Payment Gateway Ecosystem
- Leading Online Payment Gateway Companies
- Price Trend Analysis
- Analysis On The Customer Preference For Online Payments
- Analysis On The Major Types Of Online Payments
- Analysis On The Major End-Users
- Major End-User Industry
- Analysis On End-User Enterprise Size
12. Industry Analysis
- Market Demand Risk Analysis
- Market Supply Risk Analysis
13. Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market Outlook
14. Competitive Structure
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Market Share Analysis Of Leading Companies In Middle East Online Payment Gateway Market
- Company Assessment
- PayPal
- Detailed Overview
- Assessment Of Key Offerings
- Analysis Of Growth Strategies
- Exhaustive Analysis On Key Financial Indicators
- Recent News & Developments
- SWOT Analysis
- Hyperpay
- PAYFORT
- TELR PTE LTD
- Checkout.com
- CASHU
- PayTabs
- CCAvenue
15. Analyst's Review
