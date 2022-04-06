MRAS deployed Plataine's AI-based optimization solution to automate and streamline production processes in its Baltimore, MD manufacturing facility.
WALTHAM, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Middle River Aerostructure Systems (MRAS), a world-leading Aerospace Manufacturer for engine nacelles and aerostructures that was acquired by ST Engineering, has deployed Plataine's AI-based optimization solution to automate and streamline production processes in its Baltimore, MD manufacturing facility. The solution enhances MRAS agility and improves quality while reducing material waste.
As part of its strategy to develop an integrated digital and automated manufacturing environment, MRAS chose Plataine as its software partner. The project was completed in two phases with best-practice optimization in mind. First, the material management, nesting and cutting was digitally integrated, and this was followed by automation of the composite time sensitive material (TSM) management.
The Plataine solution enables MRAS to automatically track the location of raw materials as well as remaining shelf-life and expiration of all materials across their freezers, storage locations and production areas. The software also assigns material to work orders and dynamically creates optimal cut plans. The result is complete automation of the cutting process and improved material utilization.
MRAS now benefits from improved on-time delivery and maximized production efficiency. Stakeholders can track the Digital Thread from end-to-end to ensure complete digital visibility of the process. As a result of the deployment, MRAS has already seen significant improvement in material yield.
Frank Dougherty, SVP & GM at MRAS, says, "Plataine was the right strategic partner to support us with our digital transformation goals. Plataine's solution maximizes process automation while minimizing manual effort and errors. Plataine provides our staff with recommendations and alerts in real-time improving overall efficiency."
Avner Ben Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine, adds, "I am proud that MRAS selected Plataine to support its digital transformation process. We worked closely with MRAS IT and Operations team to complete the implementation and meet their business goals."
About MRAS
Middle River Aerostructure Systems, acquired by ST Engineering North America, is a world-leading manufacturer of thrust reversers, engine nacelle components and specialized aerostructures. It supplies and supports these products for engine makers, airplane manufacturers and aircraft operators. In addition to MRAS' design, development and manufacturing capabilities, the company provides technical support, spares, and other services for its products. This includes the company's authorization as an FAA/EASA Part 145 Repair Station for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of nacelle systems on CFM International CFM56-7B and International Aero Engines V2500 engines, which power two widely used single-aisle category jetliners: Boeing's 737NG and the Airbus A320 family, respectively.
About Plataine
Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, GE, IAI, Triumph, Stelia North America, Alestis, Enercon, TPI, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from the JEC, Plataine Receives SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com
