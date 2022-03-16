LINCOLN, Neb., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on March 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to post those results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on March 24, 2022.  

To register for this conference call, please go to this link.   Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. 

The call may also be accessed via webcast, using this link

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com 

About Midwest Holding Inc. 

Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles. 

Contacts 

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com 

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com 

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com 

