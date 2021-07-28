(PRNewsfoto/Midwest Holding Inc.)

LINCOLN, Neb., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link (you will receive your access details via email):

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8368/midwest-holding-inc-q-22021/

WEBCAST DETAILS (Audience)

Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast.

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196018/ECFF30E8A916B80EF3703FA822982247 

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-holding-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2021-results-301343688.html

SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.

