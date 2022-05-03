Midwest, the technology and innovation leader in dust control, soil stabilization, rail lubrication and anti-/deicing products, today announced it has been named Exporter of the Year for Northern Ohio by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
CANTON, Ohio, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBA Small Business Exporter of the Year regional awards recognize small businesses engaged in exporting for at least three years. Winning businesses must demonstrate significant increases in export sales, profits and job growth. They must also deploy creative overseas marketing strategies, encourage other small businesses to export, and cooperate in the creation of export trading companies.
"Every year since 1963 under President Kennedy, the SBA has set aside a week in May to honor small businesses and the contributions they make to the economy," said Patricia Welsh, Public Affairs Specialist of the U.S. SBA's Northern Ohio District office in Cleveland.
As part of events to promote National Small Business Week (May 2-6), SBA Northern Ohio District Director Gil Goldberg will host a virtual National Small Business Week awards ceremony on May 6, when Midwest will receive the award.
Steve Vitale, President of Midwest commented, "National Small Business Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate our amazing partnerships, including efforts of the SBA, that contribute to our technology and innovation leadership. We are honored to be given such a prestigious award."
Being named Northern Ohio's Exporter of the Year is a competitive process in which companies are judged on four criteria:
- Increased sales, profits and/or growth of employment because of exporting,
- Creative overseas marketing strategies, exporting history, and current export markets,
- Effective solutions to export-related problems, including trade financing, payment, currency issues, market-entry and logistical challenges, and cultural differences, and
- Effective use of Federal and/or State government trade promotion or financing programs.
The winner is chosen by a panel of judges from outside of Ohio. Ohio has two SBA districts: one representing the 28 Northern Ohio counties, and the other representing the 60 counties in Central and Southern Ohio.
About Midwest
Midwest is a pioneer in the fields of dust control, soil stabilization, rail lubrication and anti-/deicing products, having helped to found the industry almost 50 years ago. Since then, Midwest has constantly innovated in the field, always staying ahead of the competition with new breakthrough technologies. More about Midwest can be found at MidwestInd.com.
