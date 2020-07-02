GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIE Solutions, Inc. announces today it was named a FrontRunner for ERP software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.
"We truly care about our clients and their feedback on both MIE Trak Pro and our customer service. For this reason, it is always a pleasure to receive the FrontRunners award from Software Advice based on our clients' reviews," says Don Clutter, CFO of MIE Solutions.
FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process for ERP Software evaluations. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small and mid-sized businesses. MIE Trak PRO from MIE Solutions has been ranked as one of the best Manufacturing ERP Software Systems over the last 5 years.
About MIE Solutions, Inc.
MIE Solutions offers a variety of innovative enterprise and cloud-based software products for integration of business data, allowing organizations to make informed decisions for streamlining their business processes, and resulting in maximum efficiency and immediate ROI. As a leading provider of production control software for the discrete manufacturing sector, MIE Solutions uses advanced technology to help businesses improve manufacturing productivity and the quality of their products. MIE Solutions also offers product training, full product support, and on-site implementation to its customers.
For Media Inquiries Contact
MIE Solutions
John Kubit – VP of Sales
242875@email4pr.com
714-786-6230 ext 107
13252 Garden Grove Blvd. Suite #215
Garden Grove, CA 92843
About Software Advice
Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com
FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.