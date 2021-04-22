CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International beauty brand Mielle Organics, the #1 Growth and Moisture Black-Owned natural hair care company, today announced the release of the next installment in their 2021 Unmasked Series: Unapologetically You. Part-two of the multi-part campaign will feature beauty maven and CEO Monique Rodriguez and comedian and entertainment personality, Pretty Vee. The campaign will feature an in-depth conversation on maintaining holistic self-care routines, spiritual health and mental health in the Black community.
The Unmasked: Unapologetically You installment of Mielle's 2021 campaign will express the true definition of loving one's own skin without regret. With the high-energy breath of fresh air that is Pretty Vee, part two of the series features a more intimate side of the brand and its CEO, Monique Rodriguez. The campaign will also feature imagery showcasing Mielle Organics and Pretty Vee's new partnership as well as the beauty brand's mission to encourage women to embrace their natural hair.
For Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez, teaming up with Pretty Vee for this conversation on mental health was necessary. "For the next segment of Mielle's Unmasked Series, it was important that I showcase the story of our ambassador and friend Pretty Vee," said Rodriguez. "Unmasked: Unapologetically You not only focuses on Vee's specialty of creating great moments that are authentic to her light and personality but on the importance of prioritizing mental health as a Black woman in the public eye."
"I encourage anyone who watches my content or has followed my story to always walk within their purpose, stand strong in that purpose, and be beautiful while they do it," said Pretty Vee. "Having the conversation on mental health with a brand and CEO whose mission aligns with those values was divine timing. Remember a delay is NEVER A DENIAL."
To learn more about the Unmasked: Unapologetically You campaign, please visit https://mielleorganics.com/pages/unapologetically-you.
