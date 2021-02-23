PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Distributing System continues the trend of partnering with car dealership groups by welcoming Billings, Montana-based Underriner Motors. The new Mighty Auto Parts franchise will operate as a separate vertically integrated portfolio company doing business as Mighty Underriner.
Founded in 1944 as Whitaker Buick, Underriner Motors features the Honda, Hyundai, Volvo, Buick, and Subaru brands with locations in Montana, Oregon, and Washington. William "Bill" Underriner, the principal dealer and owner, began working for the dealership in 1984 acquiring the business in 2001. Bill is a prominent member of NADA having previously served as Chairman, Vice Chairman, Treasurer, Finance Chairman, and Convention Chairman. Today, Bill and his sons, Blake and Kyle, manage the day-to-day dealership operations.
The Mighty franchise is Underriner's newest vertical and allows them to centrally distribute Mighty's preventive maintenance products, shop supplies, detailing products, equipment, and PPE to their own dealerships. It also presents an opportunity to add profits with B2B product sales to their wholesale customers and other non-affiliated automotive businesses in their exclusive territory.
Blake Underriner said, "We are enthusiastic about our new partnership with Mighty. We believe that Mighty will help us generate new revenue streams and expand our business beyond our current market. We look forward to a bright future and long-term relationship with our Mighty partners."
Josh D'Agostino, Mighty's President said, "We are proud to welcome another prominent car dealership group to the Mighty Family. Bill, and Blake, and the entire Underriner Team, will make great partners. They couldn't be more engaging, and their excitement is contagious. We look forward to the impact they will make in the Montana market."
About Mighty Distributing System
Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Mighty supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, shop supplies, and PPE products. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.
