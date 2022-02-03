SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Mighty Fire Holdings, LLC (Mighty Fire) announced the filing of an International Patent Protection for all Clean Safe Fire Inhibitor Portfolio of Proactive Early Fire Elimination Chemistry for Wildfire, Wood Structures and Fire Defensive Hazmat Oil and Gas Absorbents. Additionally, Mighty Fire received and shipped its first international order with NGO in Sierra Leone Africa.
The MFB-31-CitroTech product will be used to protect The Beach Café, a newly built café and bar located at the most popular beach in the heart of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Beach Café is the creation of the Propel Organization, a Sierra Leone non-governmental organization dedicated to cleaning the beaches and protecting the environment. The Beach Café is remarkable because it is the first, eco-friendly restaurant in Sierra Leone. All profits from the Café support environmental initiatives. The Mighty Fire product will be used to protect the wooden structure of the Café and a traditional thatch roof, which otherwise would be extremely flammable and impracticable. Propel is also establishing a sea turtle sanctuary near the Café where the turtles can nest and lay eggs. Propel selected MFB-31-CitroTech not just because of its ability to resist fire ignition, but because based research shows it is the only fire suppression chemistry retardant that is truly green and safe with no impact on aquatic life.
The Thatch Roof Contractor in Freetown and Sierra Leone indicated all clients will want to use MFB-31-CitroTech to fire defend their roofs and structures. Sierra Leone is battling a rash of fires that have recently destroyed numerous buildings in densely populated urbans areas like Freetown. Fires are constantly occurring because power is so uneven. Voltage spikes when the power comes back on, often causing devastating electrical fires. Hospitals are ill-equipped to handle burn victims and fire trucks rarely arrive in time. Week-in and week-out, lives are lost, and homes destroyed. Propel is planning to showcase the Beach Café as the first fire-hardened building in Sierra Leone and in West Africa. Furthermore, MFB-31-CitroTech is the first-ever product used for a "green" fire suppressant chemistry on the African Continent.
According to Belinda Botha, CEO and Co-Founder of Propel, "West Africa is experiencing an unprecedented building boom. Although Sierra Leone is a developing country with enormous challenges, the demand for an environmentally friendly safe products like MFB-31 is significant. Everyone is concerned about fire, and builders, government agencies and international organizations all want to be on the green side of the solution."
"We are excited to be working with Propel in Africa as we anticipate a start date to begin wild-land fire testing for aerial delivery with the US Forest Service in Missoula along with the EPA Safer Products Label chemical testing regiment." says Steve Conboy President of Mighty Fire Breaker.
The Mighty Fire Breaker® mission is to bring best practice, documented, proactive wildfire defense systems and program supported by safe, environmentally friendly chemistry to home hardening to help lower the risk of property loss from wildfire better than any other products used by just-in-time private firefighters. By using Mighty Fire Breaker® CitroTech fire inhibitor products in your home, at work, and within your community, you are joining us to promote a healthier, sustainable world for generations to come. Learn more at http://www.mightyfirebreaker.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. To watch a demonstration of the Mighty Fire Breaker® Wildfire Home and Community Defense Network, https://youtu.be/q7P3OM7Ti1U.
