LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty You, an integrated performance management, continuous feedback and coaching solution, has been named "Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution'' in the HR Tech Awards competition run by Lighthouse Research & Advisory. According to Lighthouse, the award recognizes "a solution that brings new features and capabilities to the market or solves an old problem in a new way." Highlighted during the competition and subsequent awards presentation was Mighty You's Natural Language Processing (NLP) capability that coaches managers on feedback in the flow of work.
"The use of NLP in the Mighty You product helps solve a fundamental problem every company has around manager feedback by coaching at the point of need," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.
The quality and style of manager feedback is a significant factor in employee performance and engagement. Mighty You analyzes manager feedback as they are writing it and recommends changes to improve:
- Actionability – is language general or specific?
- Constructive sentiment – is language positive or negative?
- Bias – is language influenced by gender, race, tenure, or other factors?
The coaching solution is not a module; nor is it the only solution provided by Mighty You. Rather, coaching is deeply integrated with goal management and feedback culminating in a comprehensive performance management solution.
Mighty You competed against dozens of innovative Work Tech solutions to win the HR Tech Award for "best innovative or emerging tech solution" in the talent management category. As a winner, Mighty You shares the spotlight with well-known brands like DailyPay, Cornerstone, Namely, Paychex, First Advantage, Sterling and Businessolver. According to Ben Eubanks, a panel of independent judges reviewed competitors based on the following criteria:
10% problems the technology solves
40% client case study with tangible results
20% demo
20% differentiators
10% the company behind the technology
"Managers are in a tough spot," said Gene Pease, CEO & Founder at Mighty You. "They are overwhelmed, have too many work tools, and most of the tools are too complicated. On top of all that, most haven't been trained to be a manager. They are uncomfortable and haven't been trained to give actionable feedback. Winning this competition is extremely validating in that it demonstrates we are solving this age-old problem with an innovative technology solution that is easy to use and actually does what it says it's going to do!"
For more information about the competition, including and a complete list of this year's winners, visit https://hrtechawards.org.
About Mighty You
Mighty You is an employee goals and feedback management software company founded by Gene Pease along with a team of world-class data scientists and engineers. Mr. Pease is a pioneer in the field of people analytics and performance having sold his most recent workforce analytics company, Vestrics, to Ultimate Software in 2016. Mr. Pease is also the author or co-author of three books on Human Capital Management (HCM) topics: Human Capital Analytics, Developing Human Capital and Optimizing Your Greatest Asset -- Your People. Unlike legacy, big-brand performance management systems and other goals and feedback solutions, Mighty You integrates goals, feedback and coaching in a single solution to drive better employee performance and a better employee experience.
