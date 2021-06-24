WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordway, the billing and revenue automation platform for scaling companies, announced today that it continues to expand its leadership team with the addition of Mike Decker as the new Vice President of Sales. Mike brings extensive experience building, scaling, and optimizing high-performance teams with prior leadership roles at multiple SaaS and cloud providers. He is the second executive added to the leadership team in recent months along with Subbu Venkiteswaran, who joined earlier in the year as the Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering.
Prior to Ordway, Mike built a global sales team for the AppDefense product line as part of a new security business unit VMware created following its acquisition of Carbon Black. Earlier in his career, Mike led the Eastern Region Sales team for Jask, an AI-based security operations platform which he helped grow 400% prior to its acquisition by Sumo Logic. Mike started in sales management at Malwarebytes after successful roles at Cisco and Proofpoint.
Mike's focus will be to expand Ordway's share of the fast-growing recurring billing and revenue automation software market. In the coming months, he will be doubling the size of the team adding more depth in financial domains such as billing, collections, accounting, and ERP integration. By adding more consultative resources, Ordway will be better able to help educate clients about best practices in billing automation and coach finance leaders on the right model to scale their order-to-revenue processes.
"I am thrilled to have Mike on-board to help navigate Ordway through its next phase of growth as we continue to expand our footprint into new geographic regions and vertical markets." said Sameer Gulati, Founder and CEO of Ordway. "His experience building high-performance teams at rapidly growing technology companies makes him the perfect leader to build out a world-class sales organization."
About Ordway
Ordway is redefining how growing businesses approach sales-to-finance operations via its billing and revenue automation platform. Built by a team that helped design much of world's cloud-based financial billing and ERP systems, Ordway modernizes the end-to-end sales-to-finance process. It eliminates the need for error-prone spreadsheets and manual accuracy checks during the monthly close process to ensure compliance with GAAP & IFRS. Designed with the flexibility that today's customers demand, and optimized to guide organizations during their growth phase, Ordway smartly manages a business' most complex customers. Explore the platform at http://www.ordwaylabs.com.
