Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MultiTech, a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Mike Fahrion, MultiTech CTO was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Mike Fahrion into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Mike has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Mike will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Mr. Fahrion will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am honored to be accepted for inclusion within the Forbes Technology Council," said Mike Fahrion, MultiTech CTO. "The IoT expertise within MultiTech runs deep and I look forward to sharing critical insights to help organizations navigate the implementation of a new generation of connected products."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT MULTITECH
MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration, and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity, and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.
Contact ~ Jennifer Costello, Tel: +1 781-715-4870, Email: jcostello@multitech.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Costello, MultiTech, 7817154870, jcostello@multitech.com
SOURCE MultiTech