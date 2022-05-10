The awards highlight MikMak's rapid growth and leadership's commitment to company excellence
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MikMak, the leading eCommerce acceleration platform for multichannel brands, today announced the company won two Stevie® Awards from the 2022 American Business Awards:
- CEO and Founder Rachel Tipograph for Entrepreneur of the Year Silver Winner - Computer Software - Up to 500 Employees
- Company of the Year Bronze Winner- Computer Software - Medium
"MikMak is only as strong as its team, and these awards are a testament to our collective innovation and hard work," said Rachel Tipograph, founder and CEO of MikMak. "MikMak has seen tremendous growth as we bring our eCommerce acceleration platform global, while continuing to provide brand partners with the retailer insights that matter most to them."
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Some of their comments about MikMak include:
"Wonderful to see such great leaders bring change in the world."
"They have got remarkable clients and are on an exponential growth trajectory with new clients and increasing employee count. With this great product they have secured nice funding to achieve the strategic goal of global outreach. "
"MikMak provides valuable insights for e-commerce platforms on which acquisition channels actually work, and enables companies to streamline their marketing dollars to ensure their overall customer acquisition costs are less. Also, some of the awards and recognitions also indicate that the company has a good working culture and has good product market fit. Impressive!"
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About MikMak
MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.
The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 1500+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.
MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, VaynerMedia, Luminari Capital, SLOW Ventures, UTA Ventures, Brave Ventures, Lunch Partners, Madrona Pioneer Fund, Bazaarvoice founder Brett Hurt, Hooklogic founder/CEO Jonathan Opdyke and founding CRO John Roswech, Foursquare CEO David Shim, and Kargo CEO Harry Kargman.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
