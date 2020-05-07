IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MilesTek, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading manufacturer and supplier of products designed to address military and avionics applications, announced today that they are now stocking a series of Ethernet and USB cable assemblies featuring Glenair's 801 Series Mighty Mouse connectors. These assemblies are rugged, tactical and built to Category 5e, Category 6 or USB 2.0 standards.
MilesTek's Mighty Mouse cables are available with either a male or female Mighty Mouse connector on one end, and a standard USB type-A or RJ45 connector on the other end. The Mighty Mouse connectors offer IP67 protection, even when unmated, and provide exceptional grounding and lock-down characteristics compared to standard connectors. These cables are constructed with PVC or low-smoke zero-halogen jackets. All of the assemblies in this line can withstand outdoor environmental conditions and are shielded for EMI/RFI resistance.
"This new line fills a growing need in the market, providing Mighty Mouse assemblies without the usual 10-16 week lead times. By offering these assemblies off-the-shelf, we can help our customers working with mission critical applications in harsh environments and in line down situations," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.
MilesTek's new Ethernet and USB Mighty Mouse cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.
About MilesTek:
MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.
Peter McNeil
MilesTek
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
978-682-6936