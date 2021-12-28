LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Milieu Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Milieu Homes, a firm that aims to make buying and selling real estate as effortless as possible, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Milieu Homes is led by Sandra Thiel, a top-producing Orange County agent who has facilitated more than $100 million in sales, winning top sales production awards from two of the nation's largest brokerages in the process. As an area native and agent since 2009, Thiel understands the nuances of the local market. Her expertise spans luxury listings, investment properties, and residential homes. She also has extensive contract and design knowledge.
Milieu Homes focuses on real estate in South Orange County, offering clients elevated services, including coordinating renovations and staging. Its agents have experience with luxury and investment properties, as well as helping home buyers and sellers with single-family residence and condo transactions. They have a track record of securing clients the most favorable terms, even in Orange County's hyper-competitive market.
Partnering with Side will ensure Milieu Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Milieu Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Milieu Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I believe that the real estate market should be accessible, and that everyone should have the opportunity to live where they find joy," said Thiel. "Partnering with Side gives Milieu Homes access to world-class services and technology that help us streamline operations and improve the agent experience. In turn, this allows us to simplify processes for our clients and lowers barriers for people new to the property market."
About Milieu Homes
Integrity is at the heart of every real estate endeavor at Milieu Homes, a company dedicated to simplifying real estate processes and helping clients live where they find joy. Its professionals have a reputation for providing honest advice, and they build relationships based on collaboration, problem-solving, and trust. Milieu Homes serves Orange County and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California. For more information, visit For more information, visit http://www.milieuhomes.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
