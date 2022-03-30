More than 15 award-winning companies will gather virtually on April 12
PHOENIX, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestCompaniesAZ will host its 8th Annual Veteran Business Networking and Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors. This event brings together Arizona's award-winning, military-friendly companies with veteran business professionals. All Veterans are invited: United States active duty, Reserve or Guard military members, separated military members, military retirees. Spouses/family members are invited to attend at no charge. Registration is required by visiting MilitaryAZ.org
More than 250 veterans and active service members are expected to turn out for this free virtual business-networking event. Military-friendly employers will be there to interact with all attendees, and lead a special "Vet Talks" presentation, featuring stories of achievement and career success from veteran presenting sponsors: Axon, Cox Communication, Freedom Financial Network, GoDaddy and Workiva. Additional hiring companies include: ADP, American Express, CDW, Deloitte, Desert Financial Credit Union, KUBRA, Sonora Quest Laboratories, Upgrade, Vanguard, Voya Financial. Many of these hiring companies have won recent workplace awards including Military Times Best for Vets Employers, US Veterans Magazine's Best of the Best, Diversity Inc Top 50 Companies for Diversity, Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in America, and more.
"Military men and women are often celebrated and recruited for their leadership, team-building, organizational commitment, decision-making skills and advanced technical training skills," says Denise Gredler, founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. "We are bringing together top hiring companies, veteran resource groups and actively connect hundreds of qualified veterans with top-notch career opportunities."
"Career Connectors is honored to provide and facilitate the interactive virtual platform which allows for high levels of engagement and excitement in knowing the feature employers." said Jessica Pierce, CEO/Founder of Career Connectors. "This event is another example of Arizona's commitment to helping veterans and military spouses build a great civilian career with one of Arizona's veteran committed employers."
The virtual event is April 12, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and is open to all veterans – active, separated, retired, reserve or guard -- as well as their spouses and significant others.
Register early at militaryaz.org for event details, companies hiring, open positions, and career resources. Register before April 1, 2022 to access a Veterans Job Prep Package, which includes a Red Hot Resumes Webinar, a one-on-one resume review and a one-on-one mock interview session.
Arizona companies or veteran organizations interested in helping promote this event, contact Denise Gredler at dgredler@bestcompaniesAZ.com or call 480-545-5151 by April 11, 2022.
