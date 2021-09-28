ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sercante, a marketing technology consulting firm, is donating $140,000 in consulting and training hours to Merivis, which is a nonprofit organization that supports military veterans transitioning to civilian careers in cloud technology.
Merivis supports veterans and military spouses by coordinating learning cohorts that work to gain specialized skills and certifications.The donation from Sercante is enabling Merivis to scale their technology stack for greater fundraising capabilities and expand their training programming to include Pardot competencies. Merivis cohort members already receive training to learn other Salesforce topics, and the donation is expanding opportunities so they can learn about Pardot. Pardot is a B2B marketing automation technology tool built on the Salesforce platform.
Members of the Sercante team will apply their technical knowledge of Pardot and the Salesforce platform to configure and optimize constituent relationship management (CRM) tools for Merivis. Optimizing the technology stack for the nonprofit is enabling Merivis to reach the right audience at the right time while saving time and money for the team.
"We're a small team of people wearing many hats. Sercante is swooping in to optimize our marketing technology stack so we can increase our impact while using fewer resources. Ultimately, the donation will help us to grow as an organization and expand our transformational training programs to more individuals so they can gain in-demand skills to launch new technology careers," said Kate Perez, co-founder and executive director of Merivis.
In addition to the work Sercante is doing on the technical side for the nonprofit organization, Sercante is offering private Pardot Admin Bootcamp training to a 40-member Merivis cohort so participants can gain specialized technology skills. Members of the training cohort will work toward earning Salesforce certifications so they can progress in their new civilian careers.
The team at Sercante is designing Pardot training courses that are tailored to their specific needs as military veterans and veteran spouses. They will work with the team at Merivis to combine existing Sercante Pardot training content with the Merivis method of training, which combines content from Salesforce Trailhead with one-on-one coaching, virtual learning sessions, and training to gain professional development skills.
Supporting the community by sharing knowledge is a core value at Sercante, and the team includes military veterans and people who come from military families. As a result, the partnership and in-kind donation to Merivis is a natural fit for the company.
"Learning new technology is difficult for most people. And transitioning from the military to a civilian career is even harder. So allocating these resources to help Merivis achieve its mission was a no-brainer for us. We're happy to do anything we can to ease the transition to civilian life for veterans while also increasing the candidate pool for companies looking to hire people with specialized technology skills," said Sercante Founder and CEO Andrea Tarrell.
The relationship between Merivis and Sercante predates the $140,000 in-kind donation. Sercante Solution Architect Hayley Tuller volunteers her time to coach military veterans who are part of Merivis learning cohorts. Merivis selected Tuller to win the 2020 Merivis Volunteer of the Year Award, which Perez presented to Tuller during the Merivis Summit 2021.
To learn more about Merivis Salesforce training programs go to https://merivis.org.
Pardot, Salesforce, Trailhead, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Sercante
Sercante provides Pardot-first Salesforce consulting to future-ready sales and marketing teams. Led by a Latina founder and a 75% female leadership team, the Sercante team is passionate about unlocking the value of Pardot and marketing automation for B2B marketers. They support these growth-minded teams with strategy, technology and execution across every step of the lead-to-revenue process. Learn more at https://www.sercante.com/.
About Merivis
Merivis is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, volunteer-driven veterans' service organization based in Austin, Texas, that focuses exclusively on preparing veterans for a career in Salesforce technology through training, mentorship, and job-readiness guidance. With a growing need for Salesforce certified professionals and an increasing number of veterans transitioning out of service in the country, Merivis bridges the gap to help them transition to civilian life and find great careers. Learn more at https://merivis.org/.
