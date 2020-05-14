HOUSTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millar, Inc., medical device manufacturer and OEM solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Millar.com website design. The website was built with the user journey in mind, always guiding customers further into the website to explore more information about Millar. The website upgrade features interactive visual elements, an improved user experience, and new content that focuses on the company's OEM sensor integration solutions. To explore the company's OEM sensor integration solutions, visit: https://millar.com/OEM-Solutions/
The overall goal of the new website was to unite the OEM, Clinical, and Research segments of the business and establish the story about how each of these divisions leverages Millar's pressure-sensing technology expertise. The website was designed to highlight the OEM division and utilize the clinical and research products as proof points of Millar's expertise.
In 2017, Millar announced its strategic shift into the medical device OEM solutions space with a focus on pressure sensor integration. The company launched a targeted website to highlight the OEM business. As the OEM division began to grow, it became important to build this messaging out on the Millar.com website and highlight how Millar supports medical discovery from mouse to man. Millar customers have the opportunity to interact with Millar technology from the early stages of research discovery, test devices through benchtop studies, or integrate sensors into innovative medical devices. The three divisions are connected and support all aspects of medical technology advancement in the pressure sensing space.
Additionally, the website brings the people element of the business front and center and creates an immediate visual story about Millar's pressure sensor technology expertise. Throughout the site, employees are featured in video snippets or through highlighted quotes to help customers get a sense of the high caliber engineers and skilled operators that will support their engineering teams. Users can easily access technical documents, videos, and support materials in the Millar Knowledge Center or walk through the steps of the sensor integration process.
"We look forward to seeing how the new website impacts the customer journey and instills Millar's purpose of advancing medical understanding and scientific discovery through pressure sensor technology in the customer's mind. The website really emphasizes Millar's deep expertise in MEMS pressure sensors and builds trust in the capability to provide innovative solutions," explains Michelle Sanders, Director of Marketing.
About Millar, Inc.
Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and enable advanced cardiovascular diagnosis. https://millar.com