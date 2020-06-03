PLEASANTON, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker, refinance activity hit an all-time high in April 2020, besting the previous mark set in March of this year. The historic refinance surge took place as the average interest rate for millennials reached the lowest point since Ellie Mae began tracking the data in January 2016.
Refinance share – the percentage of all loans closed during the month that were refinances – was 55% in April, up from 38% the month prior. Year-over-year, millennial refinance share increased by 40 percentage points. This unprecedented rise in the refinance market happened as the average interest rate on all 30-year loans dipped for the fourth consecutive month down to 3.48%.
With millennials applying for refinances of their mortgages to lower their monthly payments, the average time to close for this loan purpose increased by three days, from 36 to 39, as lenders faced increased volume. Overall, time to close on all loans increased from an average of 39 days to 40.
"With interest rates reaching historic lows, millennials have the chance to set themselves up for significant savings over the long-term and they have moved quickly to seize this opportunity," said Joe Tyrrell, chief operating officer at Ellie Mae. "The refinance spike means lenders are managing crowded pipelines, but they are doing so without the ability to meet face-to-face with borrowers because of social distancing. Lenders that invested in virtual solutions like online borrower portals, eClosing and virtual verifications are capitalizing on this trend and turning this historic appetite for refinances into business growth."
The Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker divides millennials into two groups: older millennials – borrowers between 30 and 40 years old, and younger millennials – borrowers between 21 and 29 years old.
For older millennials, refinance share reached 62% in April, exactly double the refinance share of younger millennials at 31%. Both millennial sub-groups secured historically low average interest rates; 3.45% and 3.48%, respectively, for older and younger members of this demographic.
The average FICO score for millennial borrowers in April was 741, the highest recorded average score in the history of the Millennial Tracker, after both millennial sub-groups saw their average FICO score increase month-over-month.
"The rapidly changing secondary market, along with the overall economic uncertainty in the United States has caused lenders to implement stricter credit requirements for loans," said Tyrrell. "For millennials looking to purchase their first home, now more than ever they are learning the importance of exploring different loan types, including those which don't require as high of a credit score as Conventional loans."
Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker – Older Millennials vs. Younger Millennials
Older Millennials
Younger Millennials
Closed Loans (Share) — All
Refinance
62%
31%
Purchase
37%
68%
Loan Type - All
FHA
11%
22%
Conventional
86%
75%
VA
1%
1%
Other
2%
3%
Time To Close (Days) — All
All
40
40
Refinance
39
39
Purchase
42
40
Average Interest Rates
30 Year Note Rate — ALL
3.45%
3.48%
30 Year Note Rate — FHA
3.55%
3.55%
30 Year Note Rate — Conventional
3.43%
3.46%
30 Year Note Rate — VA
3.14%
3.16%
The Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker is an interactive online tool that provides access to up-to-date demographic data about this new generation of homebuyers. It mines data from a robust sampling of approximately 80%of all closed mortgages dating back to 2014 that were initiated on Ellie Mae's Encompass® all-in-one mortgage management solution.
About the Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker
The Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker focuses on Millennial mortgage applications during specific time periods. Ellie Mae defines Millennials as applicants born between the years 1980 and 1999.
