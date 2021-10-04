IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital marketing and video production company Miller Farm Media is pleased to announce the launch of their newest service, the "Video Alignment Method." The method is for B2B companies like distributors, manufacturers, and service providers. The service also works for specific B2C companies.
You can't create one video for your business and expect it to increase sales. You need video to engage at each step of the sales funnel. Miller Farm Media has created a system that aligns your sales and marketing process using video. They believe marketing doesn't hand off leads to sales, and that is it but is more like a basketball game where the lead gets passed back and forth, and this is done with video.
The Video Alignment Method is a proprietary four-step framework created to help align online and offline businesses' sales processes. The video production service was designed to engage clients and prospects, increasing leads and sales, especially in companies with a long sales cycle. The method will help B2B companies create more prospects and close more deals by making their message clearer and the sales team more efficient without adding extra work to the sales team. This allows the sales team to use the tactics they already employ and automate more of what they don't like to do.
Chief Storyteller of Miller Farm Media, Jayson Duncan, said, "The way people purchase from your business has changed. They go through most of the buying process before they ever talk to a sales person. Our new video alignment method will get your sales and marketing team working hand-in-hand. Our strategy involves a full team of sales professionals, videographers, web designers, conversion copywriters, funnel hackers, and sales experts to streamline your marketing and sales process."
The full marketing funnel agency will audit their client's marketing, content, and sales process. Miller Farm Media will then develop and implement a new Alignment map for the entire video sales process.
The Video Alignment Method will allow clients to use the videos in the buyer's journey and practical ways to repurpose them to guarantee maximum cost-efficiency. The sales funnel agency will also give clients lead score metrics and segmentation criteria to ensure the best marketing-to-sales handovers.
Miller Farm Media's video marketing funnel service does seventy-five percent of the selling, so B2B companies can allow their sales team to focus more attention on potential customers who are ready to purchase.
With 21 years of experience in video marketing, Miller Farm Media has the proven case studies and results that clients can depend on. The company has tested strategies that enable the team to provide excellence for their clients today.
Interested B2B and B2C companies who want to learn more about Miller Farm Media's Video Alignment Method services can visit https://millerfarmmedia.com/service/video-alignment-method for further details.
About Miller Farm Media
Miller Farm Media is a digital marketing and video production company located in Irvine, California. They are composed of filmmakers who understand the power of stories and visuals. Whether a customer needs a website, social media marketing, TV commercial, product video, training video, or event video, Miller Farm Media can help.
To learn more about Miller Farm Media's new service, contact Jayson Duncan at 949-288-3061 or send him an email at jayson@millerfarmmedia.com. Visit the company's official website on https://millerfarmmedia.com to find out more about the services they offer.
Media Contact
Jayson Duncan, Miller Farm Media, 949-288-3061, jayson@millerfarmmedia.com
SOURCE Miller Farm Media