MADISON, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced impressive 2021 growth for its software segment of business — reporting a 62% increase in annual recurring revenue. Infosec's software platforms — Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills — helped millions of learners make the digital world safer in 2021 by delivering 26 million minutes (49 years' worth) of cybersecurity training.
Record numbers of cyber incidents and open cybersecurity roles in 2021 fueled the need for security education to strengthen organizations' security cultures, upskill cyber teams, reduce business risk and meet compliance. As the only cybersecurity education provider with role-guided training for the entire organization, Infosec rose to this challenge by driving significant innovation in its security education software, investing in customer care and satisfaction and focusing on corporate social responsibility by building community.
Innovating for growth
Two SaaS cybersecurity education platforms — Infosec Skills for hands-on security skills training and Infosec IQ for security awareness and phishing training — fueled Infosec's 2021 growth with these innovation achievements:
- Launch of and its new cyber range environment, where learners can learn new skills hands-on and accelerate skill mastery, and release of 406 new Infosec Skills technical training resources.
- Premiere of two award-winning Infosec IQ security awareness learning series to inspire positive security behaviors and build strong security cultures: Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games and Just the Facts.
- Partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, Coursera, N-able, Check Point Software Technologies, expanding Infosec courses to millions of learners.
- IDC recognition of Infosec Skills as a MarketScape Leader for IT Training in the U.S.
- Launch of 1,624 new awareness and training resources, the Infosec IQ Cybersecurity Culture Survey and business intelligence-driven analytics to help organizations quantify their human risk.
- Recognition by G2, the world's leading tech marketplace, as a Top 100 Global Software Seller as well as the top-rated cybersecurity education provider.
"In a crowded space with 100s of IT training providers, Infosec's deep cybersecurity training library, technical expertise and role-guided approach to professional development differentiates the company from the market. Its reputation for delivering quality, hands-on training experiences is one of many reasons it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. IT Training 2021 Vendor Assessment," said Cushing Anderson, Program Vice President, IT Education and Skill for Digital Transformation research.
Providing award-winning customer experience
Throughout 2021, industry leaders recognized Infosec for its market leadership and customer experience with numerous accolades based on more than 1,500 validated customer reviews including:
- Over 1,100 client reviews on G2 in 2021 earned Infosec Skills a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and Infosec IQ a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for exceptionally high client satisfaction, earning Infosec over 30 G2 Leader distinctions.
- TrustRadius awarded Infosec the Best Customer Support and Feature Set based on over 170 client reviews, with Infosec Skills earning an 8.9 out of 10-star rating and Infosec IQ earning an 8.6 out of 10-star rating.
- Gartner Peer Insights Reviews named Infosec a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for security awareness and training based on 477 clients rating Infosec's overall client service and support 4.8 out of 5 stars.
"Client feedback and satisfaction power our innovation and success," said Vince Formanek, director of client success at Infosec. "Infosec will continue to invest in customer success by dedicating a team member to each client and expanding our customer experience team in 2022. It's inspiring to work alongside security professionals to solve some of the world's biggest cyber challenges."
Building community through cybersecurity
Beyond business growth, Infosec focused on its commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives, earning recognition as a TrustRadius' TechCares award recipient, celebrating companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Through Infosec Gives, the company's 1-1-1 philanthropic commitment to sharing profit, product and time to make a lasting impact, the team
- volunteered more than 850 hours to over 42 local non-profits
- donated $15,000 to over 50 organizations and
- awarded $200,000 in Infosec Accelerate Scholarships to make cybersecurity more accessible to women, BIPOC, LGBTQI+, veterans and undergraduates.
Infosec also launched their Infosec Gives Partner Program, a collaboration initiative with industry organizations sharing Infosec's vision to make cyber training more accessible. The program welcomed the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu as their first partner.
The company's commitment to the community also shined through its employee experience with Infosec recognized as a Madison Top Workplace and Chicago Best Place to Work.
"The work we do in our industry and local communities is just as important as the work we do for cybersecurity education. I'm honored to work with a team dedicated to making the world a better place and partners dedicated to making cybersecurity education more accessible," said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
