NAPLES, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MilTouch Solutions, LLC (http://www.miltouch.com) has released the MilTouch™ High kV X-Ray Visible Scale for use in high kV radiographic non-destructive testing (NDT). This lead-free scale is available in four lengths, 3 inches (3"), 6 inches (6"), 15 centimeters (15 cm) and 12 inches (12"). It is designed to be visible next to plates of up to two inch (2") thickness under 300 kilovolts (kV). MilTouch™ High kV X-Ray Visible Scales meet the requirements for measurement scale comparators set forth in the ASME Boiler & Pressure Vessel Code for Nondestructive Examination.
"The MilTouch™ High kV X-Ray Visible Scales fill a void in the non-destructive testing industry," says MilTouch Solutions, LLC President, Lauren Zimmer. "There are many radiopaque rulers on the market, but few, if any, are lead-free and visible at high kV next to products being tested with a relative thickness above one inch."
The High kV X-Ray Visible Scale serves as a known dimensional comparator and is placed on the imaging plate prior to processing, providing dimensions on the projected image. This scale is then used to interpret dimensions as stated in ASME-V-2019, VIII-287.1.c.
MilTouch Solutions' radiopaque rulers and scales provide a static reference, leaving a clear measurement on the x-ray image. These NIST certified radiopaque rulers and scales are inspected, calibrated and traceable to master standards at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Washington, DC. USA. Each NIST certified ruler is given a unique serial number and a calibration certificate for traceability.
The High kV X-Ray Visible Scale uses MilTouch Solutions' proprietary radiopaque coating technology combined with laser processing to create this unique product. This process is currently in use by the medical device industry to create x-ray visible products and is traceable to a NIST standard.
