NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimeo, the global provider of online managed print and content distribution, announces a strategic partnership with Highfive, an award-winning video communication software company, to provide customers with an easy video conferencing solution alongside their print and digital materials.
Since many of their customers have a sudden need for work-from-home video conferencing, Mimeo reached out to Highfive about establishing a partnership to better support customers who facilitate virtual training. Just like Mimeo, Highfive is designed to support business users without needing to involve IT. That means Mimeo's customers can now set up a video conference solution as easily as they can print their business documents.
"As a long-time customer of Highfive, we know that it is an easy, reliable solution for teams who need virtual conferencing for training classrooms," said Mike Barker, General Manager, Mimeo US. "I'm thrilled that our customers can now rely on us as a one-stop shop for delivering both their presentations and their presentation materials."
Mimeo customers now have the opportunity to create a customized solution that works best for their needs, which includes:
- Printed Materials: For key handouts and notes
- Digital Content Distribution: For accessible content in any format, on any device
- Video Conferencing: For a centralized classroom feel, in a decentralized environment
The video conferencing solution is now available for Mimeo customers to complement their content distribution needs. For more information, visit mimeo.com/virtual-meeting today.
About Mimeo
Mimeo is a global online print provider with a mission to give customers back their time. By combining front and back-end technology with a lean production model, Mimeo is the only company in the industry to guarantee your late-night print order will be produced, shipped, and delivered by 8am the next morning. For more information, visit mimeo.com and see how Mimeo's solutions can help you save time today.
