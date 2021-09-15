NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mimeo Photos, the leading provider of premium photo product goods and home decor, announced today that it's launched a new product, mounted prints. Mimeo Photos users can now transform their favorite photos, designs or artwork into a customized mounted wall print to adorn the walls of their home, office or studio. Mimeo Photos also expanded its wall decor category to include eighteen new sizes and added two new sizes to its photo prints offering. As the No. 1 photo product extension in the Mac App store, Mimeo Photos continues to innovate and expand its product offering, while also being available everywhere its customers' photos are taken and stored.
"Adding a new product is always really exciting for us," said Sean Doherty, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "Mounted prints are a great way for our customers to elevate traditional photo prints and add a personal touch to any space. I'm also really pleased that we can give our users so many more size options when it comes to our wall decor and photo prints."
More details about Mimeo Photos' new mounted prints, wall decor and photo prints size additions include:
Mounted Prints
- Images are mounted on to a 1" thick backing complete with textured black edges.
- Arrives ready to hang. 5x7" size includes an optional stand for display on any tabletop area.
- Available in six different sizes ranging from 8x10 to 20x30.
Wall Decor
- Metal wall decor now available in five new sizes, totaling nine sizes to choose from.
- Acrylic wall decor now available in seven new sizes, totaling 11 sizes to choose from.
- Canvas wall decor now available in six new sizes, totaling 11 sizes to choose from.
Photo Prints
- Two new large format square print sizes available in 12x12 and 20x20.
- Available in matte or glossy finish.
"Available in six versatile sizes, our new mounted prints embrace a classic simplicity which shines in a wide range of settings," said Jim Simpson, Mimeo Photo's Vice President of Product. "Coupled with an expanded selection of our wall decor and large format prints, this release is about delivering even greater choice to customers eager to explore creative ways of showcasing their favorite moments."
Mimeo Photos is available everywhere photos are taken and stored. Create mounted wall prints and find new wall decor and photo prints sizes at MimeoPhotos.com, or directly from a mobile device by downloading the free app in the Mac App Store, iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Go to http://www.mimeophotos.com to learn more.
