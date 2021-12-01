NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mimeo Photos, the top rated macOS app and ecommerce solution for creating premium photo products, announced today it has released its biggest macOS update yet with Version 5.0. The new release includes updates that customers have been requesting including image deletion and keyboard shortcuts, along with project syncing across Mac devices and more.
Founded in 2017, Mimeo Photos became the first Mac extension offering complete integration within Apple Photos for creating and ordering photobooks, calendars, and cards. Since launch, Mimeo Photos has continued to innovate with the introduction of six new product categories and new ways to create including iOS, iPadOS and Android Apps. The features released in Version 5.0 shows the steadfast dedication Mimeo Photos has to improving the user experience to its customers in over 140 countries worldwide.
Version 5.0 release updates:
- Project Syncing: Mimeo Photos has developed first-to-market project syncing across multiple Mac devices (macOS Big Sur & Monterey, only). For example, if iCloud is enabled and a project is started on a MacBook, it can be continued or finished on another macOS device, and vice versa.
- Pixel Nudging: To give users even more precise positioning over their images, Mimeo Photos has introduced pixel nudging. Using the arrow keys, images can be moved one pixel at a time, giving the user much more fine grained control over their layout. Holding shift and arrow moves images 10 pixels at a time.
- Keyboard Shortcuts: Users can now use keyboard shortcuts including cut, copy paste, undo and redo to save time on their photo project creation.
- Single Page Organizing: Previously, users could only drag and move two photobook pages around. Now, single pages can be adjusted and moved within a photobook project.
- Image Deletion: Users can now easily remove images from the photos tool panel.
- Project Zoom & Minimap View: Users are now able to zoom into any part of their project. When zoomed in, a new "minimap" will appear in the lower left corner. The mini-map allows users to quickly navigate around their project while zoomed in on the details.
"Our customers asked, and we listened," said Sean Doherty, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "I couldn't be more excited that our team was able to get so many updates into a single release. Many of these new features have been things our customers have been asking for, and the fact that we could deliver on all of them is something I'm really proud of."
"This release is easily one of our biggest updates since launch." said Jim Simpson, Mimeo Photo's Vice President of Product. "It's the culmination of the incredible work delivered by our team and fostered by input from our passionate Mimeo Photos community. Our customers' feedback is crucial because it influences what we deliver. It's releases like this which are so exciting because they uniquely celebrate the creators on the Mimeo Photos platform."
To make the most out of Mimeo Photos' latest feature updates, make sure to download the latest update in the Mac App Store, iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Go to http://www.mimeophotos.com to learn more.
About Mimeo Photos
Mimeo Photos turns your most hilarious, joyous, and meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall and tabletop decor, cards, calendars, photo prints, puzzles, blankets and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes from any device. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its website or within its apps in the Apple ecosystem or Google Play store. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region. To learn more, visit http://www.MimeoPhotos.com and follow them on social media @mimeophotos.
