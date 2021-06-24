CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the experts in small touchscreen displays, are pleased to announce the launch of their new, revolutionary Mimo Myst portfolio of products. Each member of the family of displays was specifically designed to elevate conference rooms by providing ultimate convenience, high-end visual appeal, ease-of-use and installation, and an accessible price point. Included in the Mimo Myst Family are the Mimo Myst Link, Mimo Myst for Android ™, and Mimo Myst Capture, all 10.1" displays that will empower any conference room, no matter the size or scale. The Mimo Myst family includes a USB, Android, and groundbreaking AV-over-IP solution.
- The Mimo Myst Link: The first AV over-IP display with HDMI capture features easy to use Ethernet connectivity (CAT5e), eliminating the hassle of extraneous cords, complicated installation, or needing power at the table. This allows for long distance installations, up to 100 meters from the PC, without the need for complex installation or costly extenders. Sleek and sophisticated, this groundbreaking display is recognized by the PC as a regular display and maximizes conference room flexibility by allowing for moveable furniture configurations or long-distance installations.
- The Mimo Myst for Android™: Specifically designed to be on the table and offered for installations where the touch display should support an operating system, such as the preferred architecture of Zoom rooms, this display provides seamless connectivity. With only one cable required for installation and power never required at the table, this display provides simple installation with the added convenience of running Android™.
- The Mimo Myst Capture: Offered as an elegant, feature-rich, and high-end update to the award winning Mimo Vue Capture, the Myst Capture brings powerful new capabilities and connects over USB. Ideal for huddle rooms and other smaller spaces, this display provides an ideal conference room interface at a truly affordable price.
"With Mimo's combined expertise in creating reliable and premium conference room solutions, we set out to develop an entirely new generation of displays that provide an ideal offering, no matter the size, scale, architecture, or need of the conference room," said David Anderson, President of Mimo Monitors. "We believe that the displays included in the Mimo Myst family provide a comprehensive, seamless solution that will empower both the installers and end users—elevating conference rooms through ease of installation, intuitive use, and cost-optimization by cutting the need for extenders, expensive installation, or ongoing IT."
All members of the Mimo Myst family are compatible with the largest video conferencing software of Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. All three displays are also high bright, high contrast LCD panels, have a sleek, premium design and are available with a wall mount or swivel table mount. All displays also include a two year limited hardware warranty.
The Mimo Myst Link and Myst Capture will be available in July 2021 at a retail price of $999.00 and $599.00 respectively. The Mimo Myst for Android™ will be available in late summer 2021 at a retail price of $599.00. For more information on the Mimo Myst family visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/collections/myst-family
About Mimo Monitors:
Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.
