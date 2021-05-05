SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mina, the world's lightest blockchain creating a private gateway between the real world and crypto, raised $18.75M in its Community Sale via official partner CoinList. Setting records for the highest number of purchasers ever on CoinList to-date, Mina garnered more than 40,500 purchasers from 375,000 verified registrants. Demand for Mina tokens was incredibly high, selling out in 4 hours with 8.8X more demand than supply.
Evan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of O(1) Labs and Board Member of the Mina Foundation, shared, "We're incredibly excited about what this milestone means for Mina's future as the world's lightest blockchain. Since our mainnet launch on March 23rd, integrations like what we've done with Teller Finance are now possible and developers will soon be able to leverage Mina to build lightweight, privacy-preserving applications that allow users to keep their data and sensitive information secure."
In one of the first real world applications of Mina, algorithmic credit risk platform Teller Finance is leveraging the protocol to enable users to prove their credit score is above a certain threshold without sharing the actual credit score or other sensitive personally identifiable information like their social security number.
The token sale was not offered in the US, China, Canada and residents of certain jurisdictions.
About Mina Foundation
The Mina Foundation is the non-profit steward of the Mina Protocol, the world's lightest blockchain. The Foundation supports the protocol by issuing grants to third parties that make significant contributions and by maintaining & managing community assets. Board members include Former Executive Director at ZCash Foundation Josh Cincinnati, Principal of Slow Ventures Jill Carlson, VP of Engineering at Interchain GmbH and Tendermint developer Tess Rinearson, Fund Director and Joint Legal Counsel of International Management Services Sean Inggs, and CEO of O(1) Labs, the team that incubated Mina, Evan Shapiro.
About Mina
Mina is the world's lightest blockchain, powered by participants. Rather than apply brute computing force, Mina uses advanced cryptography and recursive zk-SNARKs to design an entire blockchain that is and always will be about 22kb, the size of a couple tweets, ushering in a new era of blockchain accessibility. With its unique privacy features and ability to connect to any website, Mina is building a private gateway between the real world and crypto—and the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Mina is a project of O(1) Labs, a leader in verifiable computation.
