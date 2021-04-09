SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mina, the world's lightest blockchain creating a private gateway between the real world and crypto, will run its Community Sale via official partner CoinList from April 13 2021, 14:00 UTC to April 14 2021, 23:59 UTC. 75M tokens will be available in the sale, at $0.25 per token, which equates to $18.75M.
In order to give access to a greater number of participants and to welcome new community members into Mina, the maximum dollar value of each purchase was reduced to $500 from $1,000. Assuming that each participant purchases the maximum number of tokens in the Community Sale, this change will increase the number of participants from 18,750 to 37,500.
Furthermore, Mina Foundation is expected to offer nearly 600 additional grants to eligible community members who have accumulated high numbers of leaderboard points through their participation in the Mina community over the past 1.5 years. The new grants program, Prism, is in addition to the 650+ Genesis token grants that were issued to block producers in the lead-up to mainnet launch, which occurred on March 23rd. More details will be announced at a later date.
Mina also partnered with CoinList to improve the experience of individual participants. CoinList is implementing a solution where participants will be required to log in to queue for the token sale. This will prevent users from using multiple browsers/devices or bots to take up several positions in the queue and will make the token sale a more streamlined experience for the Mina community.
Evan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of O(1) Labs and Board Member of the Mina Foundation, shared, "We are excited to share these recent updates on the Mina token sale with our community. All of these actions have been taken with our members in mind, as we continue to prioritize their experience and support Mina's broad, decentralized growth."
To register for participation in the token sale, visit https://coinlist.co/mina.
About Mina Foundation
The Mina Foundation is the non-profit steward of the Mina Protocol, the world's lightest blockchain. The Foundation supports the protocol by issuing grants to third parties that make significant contributions and by maintaining & managing community assets. Board members include Former Executive Director at ZCash Foundation Josh Cincinnati, Principal of Slow Ventures Jill Carlson, VP of Engineering at Interchain GmbH and Tendermint developer Tess Rinearson, Fund Director and Joint Legal Counsel of International Management Services Sean Inggs, and CEO of O(1) Labs, the team that incubated Mina, Evan Shapiro.
About Mina
Mina is the world's lightest blockchain, powered by participants. Rather than apply brute computing force, Mina uses advanced cryptography and recursive zk-SNARKs to design an entire blockchain that is and always will be about 22kb, the size of a couple tweets, ushering in a new era of blockchain accessibility. With its unique privacy features and ability to connect to any website, Mina is building a private gateway between the real world and crypto—and the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Mina is a project of O(1) Labs, a leader in verifiable computation.
