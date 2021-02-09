SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mina Protocol partners with Finoa as its preferred institutional custodian in the leadup to its mainnet launch. Finoa is known for its digital asset custody technology and interface that enables the highest in security and usability for its institutional customers.
"Institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies is key for the mainstreaming of the token economy, and so we're very pleased to support Mina with our custody platform and expand options for institutional investors to participate," said Henrik Gebbing, CEO and Co-Founder of Finoa.
Evan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder of O(1) Labs, the team behind Mina, expressed, "Finoa is known for the quality of its professional investor services, and this partnership will allow us to give financial institutions the ability to hold Mina tokens and participate in the growing Mina community."
Finoa is a global digital asset custodian serving as the gateway to navigate the world of Digital Assets. Finoa provides secure and regulated custody as well as blockchain-enabled services like staking to institutional investors and corporations. Finoa is the preferred custody partner of such entities as Coinlist, Dapper Labs, T-Systems, Mosaic Ventures, and Distributed Global.
Mina is the world's lightest blockchain. By deploying recursive zk-SNARKs, Mina is able to stay a constant size of just 22 kb, enabling scalability, security, and accessibility.
About Mina
Mina is the world's lightest blockchain, powered by participants. Rather than apply brute computing force, Mina uses advanced cryptography and recursive zk-SNARKs to design an entire blockchain that is and always will be about 22kb, the size of a couple tweets, ushering in a new era of blockchain accessibility. With its robust decentralized network and open-programmable currency, Mina is powering a more efficient and fair Web 3.0 so anyone can participate, build, exchange and thrive. Mina is a project of O(1) Labs, a leader in verifiable computation.
About Finoa
Finoa is a regulated custodian, serving as the gateway for institutional investors and corporations to the world of Digital Assets. The platform enables its users to securely store and manage their crypto-assets, while providing a directly accessible, highly intuitive and unique user-experience, enabling seamless access to custody and staking. Finoa was founded in Berlin in 2018, has received a preliminary crypto custody license (§64y Para. 1 KWG) and is supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
