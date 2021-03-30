THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("MIND" or "the Company") today announced that its Seamap unit has entered into a Master Supply Agreement with PGS for the provision of an unspecified quantity of source controllers and related services over an indefinite delivery period.

Guy Malden, MIND Co-CEO, commented, "We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with PGS.  Under this new framework agreement, we expect to provide advanced source controller technology over the coming years, adding to the GunLink and SourceLink products currently deployed in the PGS fleet."

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.  Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.  MIND's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.  

Contacts:

Rob Capps, Co-CEO



MIND Technology, Inc.



936-291-2277







Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan



Dennard Lascar Investor Relations



713-529-6600



MIND@dennardlascar.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-and-pgs-enter-into-supply-agreement-301258948.html

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.

