THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIND) announced that executive management will participate in the Microcap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl virtual conference on October 13, 2020.

Management's live presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).  Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors throughout the conference.  The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.mind-technology.com/events-and-presentations and a copy of the slide presentation will be available that day in the same location.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.  Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom.  Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, Co-CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


936-291-2277




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600


MIND@dennardlascar.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.