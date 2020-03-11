SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, has been named to the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Beauty by Fast Company, ranking #8 on the list. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, with Mindbody being recognized as a leading software solution for beauty businesses such as salons and spas.
"It's an incredible honor to be named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2020," said Rick Stollmeyer, Mindbody CEO and co-founder. "Delivering value to our customers is among our most important business objectives and we do that through thoughtful innovation. We pride ourselves on continually innovating our products and services so that our customers may confidently run, market and grow their businesses."
Mindbody recently introduced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities through a software feature called Bowtie, an automated text-based system that reaches out to missed callers, answers their questions, books appointments and collects billing information. The powerful conversation management tool generates recurring revenue opportunities for salons and spas, and provides business owners freedom and peace of mind knowing that missed calls will be automatically returned via text.
Additionally, Mindbody recently launched a real-time analytics and staff engagement platform for salon and spa businesses. It tracks individual performance metrics such as retail product sales, average retail sales per customer, guest retention and service sales. Data and insights gleaned from the software allow wellness businesses to optimize revenue streams, while delivering high quality experiences to the clients they serve.
The Most Innovative Companies list is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Each year, Fast Company assembles a list of the Top 50 most innovative companies, compiled from Fast Company's Top 10 lists, which recognizes groundbreaking companies across 44 categories, from advertising to beauty and wellness.
"At a time of increasing global volatility, this year's list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world," said Amy Farley, Fast Company senior editor. "These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond."
Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020 as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020.
About Mindbody
Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage and transact with wellness providers in their local communities. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.
