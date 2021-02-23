PARIS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindsay's customer service automation platform is now available on Genesys® AppFoundry, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry lets Genesys customers from all market segments discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees, and optimize their workforce.
Mindsay empowers Genesys customers to provide efficient, scalable customer service while creating better experiences for their users. Mindsay's seamless integration with Genesys Cloud, the industry's leading cloud customer experience platform, allows agents to quickly resolve customer requests by easily entering and exiting conversations in the chatbot interface. From basic FAQs to complex transactions, Mindsay helps companies build their customer service automation strategy, automating and resolving many customer requests with 24/7 self-service while also enhancing the quality of human support.
"We're excited to bring the power and simplicity of Mindsay's AI chatbot platform to Genesys customers. By connecting Mindsay chatbots to Genesys Cloud, agents can easily enter and exit conversations with customers via the chatbot interface, quickly resolving requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Guillaume Laporte, CEO & Co-founder of Mindsay.
"Mindsay's seamless integration with Genesys Cloud has had a positive impact on our agents' productivity and has driven cost savings for Brussels Airlines. With the majority of incoming customer requests qualified or deflected by the chatbot, our agents now have much more availability to focus on high-value customer requests," said Rémi Vanbroeckhoven, Digital Product Owner at Brussels Airlines.
Mindsay's customer service chatbot platform is now available in 110 languages with Genesys Cloud, the world's leading public cloud contact center platform that is designed for innovation, scalability, and flexibility.
To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Mindsay, visit the AppFoundry or Mindsay's website.
About Mindsay:
Mindsay enables companies to provide simple and efficient customer interactions through conversational AI. With Mindsay's chatbot automation platform, customer service teams are empowered to automate large volumes of customer requests, eliminate time-consuming processes, and optimize human resources all while providing a great customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.mindsay.com/
