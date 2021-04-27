BERKELEY, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MindsDB, the open-source startup that brings machine learning to the database, today was named to the Forbes' AI 50; a list of private, U.S.-based companies that are using artificial intelligence in impactful ways. MindsDB reduces the complexity of machine learning workflows by bringing explainable machine learning to the source of the data.
"We greatly appreciate being recognized in the Forbes' AI 50 list as one of the innovators in the AI industry," said Jorge Torres, Co-Founder and CEO of MindsDB. "With our goals of accelerating ML development speed, lowering costs, and improving insight into model accuracy, we hope to support future AI innovators."
For the third year running, Forbes partnered with venture firms Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to identify the most compelling companies focusing on techniques like machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision. In order to be eligible, companies had to be privately held without being incubated at, largely-funded, or acquired by large tech, manufacturing, or industrial firms.
"I'm finding that for multiple companies, by starting to help enterprises efficiently get the data they need to feed into an open source model, that's the key to unlocking the value for that business." - Andrew NG, Forbes AI 50 Judge & founder of Google Brain.
MindsDB's open source framework allows ML models to be identified and developed quickly using AutoML and then deployed at speed and scale with AI Tables. By automating model training and deploying workflows while leveraging the data directly at the data layer, MindsDB helps companies increase prediction capabilities and reduce the cost and complexity of model selection, training iteration, and testing. AI Tables allow database users to get predictions as simple tables, using simple queries to unlock the value in the data they already have.
Among trends this year are what Sequoia Capital's Konstantine Buhler calls 'Horizontal AI'—building of platforms designed to add value to companies across multiple industries.
These trends support MindsDB's focus on integrations with the company's existing production databases and business intelligence tools. With a greater database connection and integrations with BI tools, MindsDB is able to bring machine learning tools to the source of the data, no matter what industry they are in.
"This 2021 list features 31 companies appearing for the first time, while seven have qualified for three years in a row. In terms of valuation, at least 13 of the AI 50 are valued at $100 million or less, while 13 are unicorns valued at $1 billion or more. Silicon Valley remains the hub for AI startups, with 37 of 50 honorees coming from the San Francisco Bay Area." - Forbes
"We are honored to be in the company of some true goliaths of the AI industry, and look forward to further democratizing AI through AI Tables, so more businesses and individuals have access to this revolutionary technology." said Adam Carrigan - Co-Founder of MindsDB.
About MindsDB
MindsDB helps anyone use the power of machine learning to ask predictive questions of their data and receive accurate answers from it. MindsDB was founded in 2017 by Adam Carrigan (COO) and Jorge Torres (CEO), is backed with over $5.2M in seed funding from the University of California, Berkeley SkyDeck fund, OpenOcean, and the co-founders of MySQL and MariaDB. MindsDB is also a graduate of Y Combinators' recent Winter 2020 batch. To see how MindsDB can help you visit http://www.mindsdb.com.
Media Contact
Adam Carrigan, MindsDB, +1 510990 2486, raluca.neagu@mindsdb.com
Kathy Berardi, MindsDB, 678.644.4122, athyaberardi@gmail.com
SOURCE MindsDB