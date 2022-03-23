TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindshare, an exclusive organization designed for CEOs of the most promising, disruptive technology and product companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, announces the members of its 2022 class.
Founded in 1997 with the mission to help CEOs build long-term, sustainable companies, Mindshare connects select, handpicked CEOs from some of the area's hottest emerging companies, ultimately creating growth opportunities, and fostering collaboration in a collegial environment.
'We are delighted to welcome this fantastic new cohort into our powerful network of more than 1,100 CEOs – and do it in person," said Steve Balistreri, Treasurer of the Mindshare Organizing Board. "The volume of nominations and the quality of this class is evidence that entrepreneurs in the region doubled down on innovation during the past two years and are building companies that are as diverse as the region they hail from."
Mindshare received more than 100 nominations for 2022. The new Mindshare class will complete a series of classes, taught by notable speakers, on building a business as a CEO. The new class includes:
- Abiud Zerubabe, Acumencos
- Allen Mueller, Emissary.io
- Ashwath Narayanan, Social Currant
- Benjamin Muscolino, Breezio Inc
- Bridge Littleton, Hellen Systems, Inc.
- Cenk Sidar, Enquire AI
- Chris Seline, Darkblock
- Chris Holmes, Grey Matter (fka Decipher)
- Colleen Baker, Higher Digital
- Craig Zingerline, Growth University
- David Myers, Data Licensing Alliance, Inc.
- Dawn Rodney, Garden For Wildlife, Inc
- Devina Desai, Kinometrix, inc.
- Fletcher Wilson, Throne Labs
- Gerard Eldering, Perfusion Medical
- Haresh Bhungalia, Casepoint, LLC
- Harsha Rajasimha, JEEVA Informatics Solutions Inc
- Jack Ross, Beanstalk
- Jacques Walker Nanocan, Therapeutics Corporation
- James Brinkley, IPGen
- Jean-Louis Warnholz, Futr, Inc
- Jeff Issner, EngagedMD
- Jess Owens, greenlist
- Jocelyn King, VirgilHR
- John Doyle, East Stout
- Joseph Colangelo, Bear Analytics, Inc.
- Kelly Lewis, Andiron
- Konrad Waliszewski, Tripscout
- Lara George, Walacor Corporation
- Madia Brown, Brandire Agency
- Makeda Ricketts, PinkThink
- Matt Polak, Picnic
- Megan Gray, Moment AI
- Melissa Bradley, Ureeka
- Michael Ogunsanya, MindStand Technologies Inc.
- Mike Grubbs, BTRY, Inc.
- Mollie Breen, Perygee
- Nate Den Herder, Ardley Technologies Inc
- Nigel Mould, Stack Care
- Norie Standard, Norie Shoes and Eqwal Footing
- Richard Gordon, Tidal Security Inc.
- Ross Litkenhous, Cavalry Real Estate Advisors/Taxonics
- Rudy Rocourt, Jetli
- Selena Strandberg, The Know
- Shannon Hynds, QuickCode.ai
- Thereasa Black, Bon AppeSweet Inc
- Tina Williams-Koroma, CyDeploy, Inc.
- Tony Cappaert, Blue Maple
- Tyler Bernstein, Zeno Power
- Vikrant Mahajan, JobTwine Inc.
- Vineet Rajan, Paraclete
- William Lehner, Independence Hydrogen
- Ximena Hartsock, Build Within
The new cohort was welcomed by Ted Leonsis and the Mindshare Board at a kick-off event on March 16, 2022 at Capital One Arena.
The Mindshare Board's Executive Committee includes Harry Glazer of Sprockit; April Young of Hercules Capital, Inc.; Steve Balistreri of MorganFranklin Consulting and Michael Lincoln and Katherine Ferguson, both of Cooley, LLP. Mindshare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.
About Mindshare
Founded in 1997, Mindshare's mission is to help CEOs from the most promising, disruptive technology and product emerging growth companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment. Year after year, the CEOs who graduate from Mindshare reaffirm its enduring value through continued business opportunities and lasting friendships.
Contact:
Lisa Throckmorton
Media Contact
Lisa Throckmorton, REQ, 1 703-387-7803, lthrockmorton@req.co
SOURCE Mindshare