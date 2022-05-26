MindSpring, a global leader in custom content development, announced it has been listed on Training Industry's 2022 Top Custom Content Development Companies list.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MindSpring, a global leader in custom content development, announced it has been listed on Training Industry's 2022 Top Custom Content Development Companies list.
Training Industry produces the annual list to identify the top twenty companies producing custom instructional course design and development. To be considered for this prestigious list, providers need to demonstrate market-leading quality, innovation, and impact. The list is based on a thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of custom content development providers.
Earlier this year, MindSpring's parent company, Century Technology Group, announced the combination of Inno-Versity and Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions under the MindSpring brand. Both companies had deep roots in custom content development and a long history of winning similar awards. Inno-Versity's deep background in learning science and Th3rd Coasts innovative and creative approach were combined to form the new brand.
"Being recognized on this list is a true testament to the creativity, expertise, and innovation of our team," said Joel Ippel, VP of Sales and Marketing. "We have the honor of working with some of the top global brands, and this award is confirmation of our commitment to excellence in client satisfaction."
MindSpring's end-to-end solutions help clients solve problems from early-stage strategy, through development, to program measurement and analytics. Their offerings include:
- Custom Content Development: Digital learning, animations, live-action video, and immersive (XR) experiences.
- Consulting: Learning strategy, analysis, curriculum design, engagement planning, and return on investment.
- Technology: Extended reality, games, software development, mobile apps, and learning management systems.
For more information about the Training Industry list, visit:
https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/content-development/2022-top-custom-content-development-companies/
About MindSpring
MindSpring is an award-winning agency focused on delivering engaging and transformative digital content. They create digital experiences using exceptional creativity, the best of learning science, and innovative technology. Their team works with the top global brands and specializes in eLearning, gamification, blended learning, video, animation, immersive technology, extended reality, and application development. For more information, visit http://www.gomindspring.com.
About Training Industry
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their aim is to provide the information, insights and resources needed to more effectively manage the business of learning. They serve as an expert resource for learning professionals seeking information about best practices and innovative approaches and create an environment for trust and information-sharing among learning professionals, including those in the learning and development function, and experts from companies serving the training industry. For more information, visit http://www.trainingindustry.com.
About Century Technology Group
Century Technology Group is a family office based in Grand Rapids, MI. The firm partners with proven operating leaders to provide growth capital, administrative resources, and managerial consulting to promising technology-lead businesses with strong core products, services, or capabilities. Their portfolio companies also include Talent Strategy, a professional search and recruiting firm, and software development firm, Mutually Human. For more information, please visit http://www.centurytechgroup.com.
Media Contact
Joel Ippel, MindSpring, 1 8335327697, joel.ippel@gomindspring.com
SOURCE MindSpring