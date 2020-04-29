SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced a partnership with Performance Solutions International (PSI), a leader in industry-focused talent development and performance support. This partnership empowers sales and other customer-facing professionals to engage with clients and prospects based on a deep understanding of industry-specific dynamics, trends, executive KPIs, products, regulations and more.
"Knowing your client is critical in today's competitive environment. The more sellers understand their clients and prospects, the better they are at identifying new opportunities and positioning solutions strategically," said Howard Stein, Partner at PSI. "The partnership with MindTickle — the first of its kind in sales readiness and sales enablement -- is exciting because, together, we can help our clients achieve their goals of maximizing the impact of their most important asset, their people. Our joint offering equips today's sellers with everything they need to intelligently engage and consult with clients and prospects across a range of industries."
MindTickle's Sales Readiness platform for onboarding, skills development, training, coaching and ongoing readiness helps organizations prepare customer-facing employees for in-person or, as currently mandated, virtual person-to-person interactions. With this partnership, PSI's industry-focused eLearning curriculums and wikis can be built into personalized readiness paths to ensure professionals have the industry knowledge they need to engage with senior executives and become consultative advisors. Now, MindTickle and PSI clients can measurably achieve their sales readiness goals selling to businesses in financial services, health care, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, media, telecommunications and more.
"Our strategic partnership with PSI is key to providing our clients with a world-class Sales Readiness platform for learning, training and coaching that is enriched with relevant industry context and insights that are critical for selling into specific verticals," said Kevin Matsushita, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at MindTickle. "Together, our best-in-class offerings will appeal to a wider range of customer-facing reps and empower them with the knowledge required to sell more successfully into specific markets."
For more information about how a data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement fuels revenue growth, visit www.mindtickle.com. To learn about Performance Solution International's industry-focused learning and performance solutions that equip professionals with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to succeed, visit www.goto-psi.com.
About MindTickle
MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit them at www.MindTickle.com.
About Performance Solutions International
Performance Solutions International (PSI) delivers world-class industry training and performance support solutions that empower your professionals with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to succeed in today's highly competitive environment. PSI gives your professionals the clarity and insight they need to respond to opportunities in the marketplace. Our industry expertise and instructional design capabilities, provides you with a partner that understands your business, prospects, and solutions — an industry enablement partner that can deliver. PSI is a global, privately-held company headquartered in Randolph ,New Jersey. Visit them at www.goto-psi.com.