SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced that it has been recognized for its fast growth, outstanding culture and product innovation. The company was named one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ and was rated the #2 Private Cloud-Computing Company to Work For During the COVID Crisis by Battery Ventures (powered by Glassdoor). Earlier in the year, MindTickle's product innovation was recognized by 2020 Sales and Technology Marketing Awards, also known as The Sammys. These awards combined with the company's recent $100 million funding round further validates the demand for revenue and business leaders to transform the capabilities of customer-facing employees through modern, AI-enhanced learning, upskilling and coaching.
"The shift to virtual everything has redefined the way we do business and the skills we need to succeed in a digital selling environment. MindTickle has enabled organizations to pivot and upskill employees to succeed in this new selling environment and has offered additional validation of our approach and platform," said Krishna Depura, co-founder and CEO of MindTickle. "In partnering with our customers to transform their teams into digital-first sellers we have been gratified to see our unified approach to learning, upskilling, and coaching become a standard for CROs and sales enablement and readiness professionals. We have been able to help our customers drive more meaningful and impactful interactions with their customers and with each other. We doubled down on innovation, growth and culture, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to accomplish as a company. We're excited to work with our employees, customers and partners on the future of readiness in 2021 and beyond."
This prestigious recognition builds on a successful track record for MindTickle in 2020. Award details include:
- The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™: This is the second consecutive year MindTickle has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list that provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. MindTickle was ranked number 165, demonstrating continued rapid growth with enterprises across industries.
- Highest-Rated Cloud Companies to Work for During the COVID Crisis: Each year, Battery Ventures works with Glassdoor to find the most innovative cloud-computing companies—both public and private—where employees report the most satisfaction at work. This year, Battery produced a special, pandemic version, tracking company culture over a six-month period (March 1 through August). Thanks to MindTickle's culture incorporating employee engagement, gamified virtual company events, internal master classes, and more, Battery placed MindTickle at number 2 out of 25 companies.
- Sales and Marketing Technology Awards: Business Intelligence Group named MindTickle a winner in its 2020 program, also known as "The Sammys". The Sammys recognize the technologies and organizations helping to solve the challenges companies have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. In 2020, MindTickle has released a number of valuable features including:
- Model Pitch and other AI-enhancements to Missions virtual role play for remote skills development
- Content Authoring Collaboration, which allows MindTickle admins to facilitate and streamline collaboration with subject-matter experts (SMEs) to create engaging content for sales enablement and readiness programs
- And partnerships with leading providers of sales training and methodology including Sandler Training, the Ken Blanchard Companies, Performance Solutions International (PSI), and Halifax Consulting to help customers succeed in the remote environment and deploy programs that impact the top line
About MindTickle
MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand value for dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, and hundreds of the world's most recognized companies across technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and service sectors. With purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness, MindTickle enables company leaders and sellers to continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Please visit our culture page and our current job openings to learn more about us and career opportunities. For additional information, visit www.MindTickle.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.