AUBURN, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI's air bearing motion product line is expanding again. The new A-142 high performance compact nano-positioning and linear alignment stage is designed with a voice coil motor and frictionless air bearing slide for highly repeatable motion with outstanding accuracy. This low-profile nanopositioning stage (only 27 mm high (1.1")) is maintenance free, and due to its non-particle generating drive and guiding principle, cleanroom compatible. It delivers 10mm (0.4") of hysteresis-free linear travel of its 75x80mm (≈3x3¼") moving platform while supporting up to 3kg (6.6lbs) loads. The air bearing guide guarantees straightness of 100nm and flatness of 0.5µm. High motion performance is achieved with an integrated voice-coil motor that achieves a max. velocity of 450 mm/s and acceleration of 20m/sec2, a great advantage in dynamic scanning and positioning applications. That's small and fast! Greater flexibility for alignment and metrology operations in Z is achieved with an optional pneumatic counterbalance to allow vertical mounting without a loss of motor performance. The A-142 can be operated as a standalone nanopositioning device, but for multi-axis motion requirements, combinations and integration into XY and XYZ assemblies are also available.
More Information, Specifications, Datasheet »
Air Bearing Motion Application Stories»
Application Fields
High accuracy industrial automation processes in fields such as semiconductor test and metrology, genome sequencing, bio-tech, medical engineering, high resolution microscopy, optics and photonics manufacturing.
Working with You
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
USA / Canada
http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
Applications Blog | Videos | Twitter | LinkedIn
Media Contact
Mini Air Bearing Slide with Voice Coil Motor, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, 508-832-3456, info@pi-usa.us
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP