ZAGREB, Croatia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiniHotel PMS announced today it has started hiring in Croatia, in its efforts to expand in the country, and surrounding balkan countries, with its All-in-One hospitality management Cloud based SaaS.
MiniHotel has head offices in Cordoba, Argentina, and in Kadima, Israel. Now, the company has announced it is growing further, with the launch of a new locale in Zagreb.
"The main objective of MiniHotel in Croatia is to offer localized services within its product, to benefit small-sized accommodations, mainly boutique hotels, guest houses, vacation rentals, hostels, and resorts. Another objective is to have a local customer success team", says Yuval Shtokhamer (VP & Co-Founder).
The local tools MiniHotel has prepared for the Croatian market are E-invoice (formal fiscalization in Croatia), and E-visitor (local passport scanner using MRZ technology). "Both are ready for action", as the company's Katerina Šiljak (Head of Operations in Croatia) says.
"These tools are only an added-value to our easy-to-use product, which can help small accommodations run their business more efficiently, and auto-connect them to major travel agencies worldwide", Šiljak added.
MiniHotel was founded in 2007, and has expanded since from its native Israel, into Argentina, and from there to other Latam locations.
Today, the company has clients using its PMS (property management system) and Channel Manager, in more than 20 countries.
"Expanding outside our main HQ locations is a natural and essential part of our growth strategy", says Shtokhamer.
"We found a way to keep a high quality standard, but offer fees which are affordable for budget accommodation owners. You can find top brands and medium-sized hotels working with us, but our biggest goal is reaching countless accommodations who seek quality software and service, in reasonable pricing, along with automation, fast onboarding, and localization. This is our expertise", Shtokhamer added.
