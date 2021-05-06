ROCKLAND, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miniter Group implements multiple advanced IT platforms in efforts to become fully cloud-based while remaining remote due to Covid-19. Read the blog HERE.
The new IT systems that Miniter is implementing include a New Insurance Platform, a cloud-based Digital Phone Service, migration of all shared file spaces to the Microsoft cloud, and most notably, the development of an in-house Call Center System.
By transitioned to these new technology systems and platforms, Miniter will be reducing cost and labor overhead, while also improving the quality of an at-home office environment for our employees.
Likewise, Miniter Group is constantly seeking to improve our IT systems in pursuance of providing the best service possible to our loyal clients and their subsequent borrowers. For example, the Miniter Policy Platform helps us automate the underwriting of new and existing policies, allowing us to manage our clients' 2,800 policies and renewals effectively.
"These platforms will help Miniter maintain compliance, all while controlling and managing business-critical information effectively." – Wayne Brantley, Chief Information Officer, Miniter Group
Read Miniter's blog "Miniter Adopts New IT Systems" to learn more about these web-based systems and how they will enhance Miniter's remote infrastructure and Borrower-CentricSM business in 2021.
Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the fast-growing Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.
Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.
We invite you to call us at 1-800-MINITER or visit us on the web at http://www.miniter.com.
Media Contact:
Ava Capodanno
Marketing Specialist
Miniter Group
781-982-3100
Media Contact
Ava Capodanno, Miniter Group, 7817337466, acapodanno@miniter.com
SOURCE Miniter Group