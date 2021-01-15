NORWELL, Mass., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miniter Group plans for informative webinar, "RESPA Compliance Insurance Tracking Since Dodd-Frank" on February 24th.
Miniter Group's upcoming webinar will examine the significant compliance issues since the CFPB began updating RESPA. It will provide perspective on these examination findings from both compliance and operational standpoints. The panel will discuss these issues in detail and explain how Miniter Group's Borrower-Centric insurance tracking system monitors these changes.
During the livestream, there will be a significant Q&A portion of time for attendees to discuss their questions and observations. Miniter Group Managers, Robert Hayden, Compliant Risk Manager, and Donald Marthey, Vice President of Business Strategy and Tracking Operations will be hosting the webinar.
The webinar will provide a refresher for loan servicers and compliance professionals on the history of the CFPB and the implementations of RESPA. Bankers and lenders are encouraged to join this webinar as it underlines Miniter Group's expertise on compliance regulation and adherence on behalf of our clients.
The "RESPA Compliance Insurance Tracking Since Dodd-Frank" webinar will take place on February 24, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT.
Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the fast-growing Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.
Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.
