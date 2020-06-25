NORWELL, Mass., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miniter Group today announces a July webinar to complete the six-part blog series "Challenging the Force-Placed Insurance Model."
The webinar will focus on a new business model where lenders will reduce operational expenses associated with insurance tracking. At the same time, the insurance trackers' revenue stream will stabilize and not be dependent on commissions generated from borrower force-placed insurance policies.
The blog series reviews force-placed insurance from both a lender's and insurance tracker's perspective. By reviewing lender-placed insurance history, the blog describes how the legacy business model developed and why it has to change.
Jim Gilpin, EVP & COO of Miniter Group, commented today:
"The new force-placed insurance business model we are introducing at this webinar is the result of implementing our Borrower-CentricSM insurance tracking solution at over 100 lenders nationwide. We are looking to share this model's success with bankers, insurance companies, and trackers to provide a win-win-win scenario for lender, trackers, and borrowers."
The "Challenging the Force-Placed Insurance Business Model" webinar will take place on July 23, 2020, at 2 pm EDT. CLICK HERE to register.
Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the fast-growing Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.
Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.
