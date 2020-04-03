VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, MiniTool Partition Wizard 12 has been released and has overall improvements for better user experience.
MiniTool is an industry-leading software provider dedicated to disk management and data recovery. On April 1, 2020, MiniTool unveiled Partition Wizard 12 with architectural changes, edition adjustment and bug fixes.
Brand New Interface
- Loader removed: The loader for module selection before entering the main interface has been removed, which means users will directly enter the main interface after launching the program.
- New color tone: The leading color tone of Partition Wizard 12 is now navy blue, replacing the dull black in version 11.
- Unified operation window: MiniTool integrates the interfaces of Data recovery, Disk Benchmark and Space Analyzer to the main frame, which used to be pop-ups.
- Other changes: The Legend bar and social share entrance located at the bottom are removed in Partition Wizard 12, and MiniTool relocates the Apply/Undo button below the pending operations list in the left Action Panel.
All of these changes make the interface simpler and more user-friendly.
Edition Adjustment
Taking advantage of this update, MiniTool makes a slight adjustment to the editions for the Personal users of Partition Wizard. The involved editions include Pro, Pro Deluxe, and Pro Ultimate. There are no edition changes for the Business users. Pro and Pro Deluxe now fully adopt the subscription model that has become increasingly popular in the technology industry.
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Bug fixes for partition loss: In previous versions, if the space at the end of the MBR disk is occupied when creating a partition, this partition will be lost after the disk is converted to GPT. While in Partition Wizard 12, MiniTool has fixed the bugs that lead to such partition loss issues.
Bug fixes for file system check: Improvement is also made for the Check File System feature. If the partition to be checked is in use, a prompt window will pop up, saying "Would you like to schedule this volume to be checked the next time the system restarts? (Y/N)". Besides clicking the given buttons, users can also press the corresponding keys in each language version of Partition Wizard 12 to confirm.
For more information about the changes of newly released MiniTool Partition Wizard 12, please visit: https://www.partitionwizard.com/upgrade-history.html