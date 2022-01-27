MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Twin Cities software design firm Build Labs announced today that its revenue has soared this past year, and it's anticipating even stronger growth over the course of this year.
The founder and CEO of Build Labs, located in the historic North Loop of Minneapolis, explained how his firm operating so far from the big hitters in Silicon Valley has excelled so rapidly and expects to keep the momentum going.
"We have the strongest development team for the lowest expense that you would find here in the States," said Build Labs' James Dietrich. "We have the strongest, most flexible and most knowledgeable team of developers I have worked with in my career."
And with the additional revenue, Dietrich said he's looking forward to hiring more staff to handle the business in hand and yet to come as thousands of leads are pursued.
"We've more than doubled our revenue between 2020 and 2021, and our current pace predicts we will more than double again in 2022," Dietrich said, "and then we're probably going to double our staff this year from 18 to 36 to meet demand."
Among Build Labs' client success stories is a business brokerage firm located a few miles across town in Minneapolis.
The founder and Director of Development of Buyer Inside Track, operating under its parent Onward for Business, said he turned to Build Labs for improved website performance after its initially site designer fell short of its needs.
"What Build Labs allowed us to do is to take the basic site, enhance it and add a number of additional features," said Greg Bast of Buyer Inside Track, whose company brings buyers and sellers together and is on the verge of relaunching its member website with much-needed improvements made by Build Labs.
Bast said that Build Labs' staff "understands what we're trying to do much better than the larger firm really did or could grasp. They understand the vision and what we are trying to accomplish, and they've allowed us to customize."
Looking ahead, Bast said, "The improvements are going to allow us to increase our membership tenfold-plus, and we're also going to be able to add offices around the country, and we're going to add many more vendors to the Buyer Inside Track app." Bast also was impressed with the value of Build Labs' services vs. his earlier off-shore vendor.
"The changeover has actually been much more cost effective than I thought it would be," he said. "The hourly rates weren't that different; however, they are much more efficient at getting things accomplished."
Dietrich explained that emphasizing the importance of value is a key piece of Build Labs' business model.
"We always talk internally about value," he said. "For every hour we spend on a clients' account, we want to make sure they look at those hours and say, 'I got great value for that hour. Regardless of what the price is, I got great value.' It is just a little easier to provide better value when your prices are more affordable than your competitors."
About Build Labs:
Build Labs' elite stateside engineers have created exceptional and affordable software since the company's founding in 2017. Build Labs is an immersive coding experience for developers and designers. All of our code is hand-crafted by IT apprentices and reviewed by senior developers. The result is collaborative, innovative software at beyond-competitive prices. From desktop to mobile, Build Labs delivers reliable, scalable and maintainable solutions. For more, visit https://buildlabs.io/.
