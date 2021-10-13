MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Ambush, FRSecure's technical services team, announced today that they have launched a free threat hunting service and volunteer initiative aiming to uncover critical vulnerabilities in companies' network environments.
The initiative, named Project Hyphae [hai-fee], was created as an extension of FRSecure's mission to fix what it considers to be a broken information security industry. By offering complimentary threat and vulnerability detection, the team will be able to prevent and mitigate damage from breaches for organizations that may lack the expertise or resources to do so themselves. The hunters will provide guidance and reporting for those affected about the risks associated and how to lessen the potential damage based on their findings.
"We expect nothing in return—we consider this part of our duty as security experts," said Oscar Minks, FRSecure's Director of Technical Services and Project Hyphae lead.
The initial launch of Project Hyphae will be open to 100 organizations. Once engagements are completed, the team will open the pool up to more participant organizations.
To learn more about the project, or request an engagement for your company, visit projecthyphae.com.
FRSecure is an information security consultancy based out of Minnetonka, Minn. Recognizing the information security industry is broken, FRSecure has developed tools, services, and teams to help companies of all sizes identify and manage their most critical assets and risks through education, training, services, and partnership.
