MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Ambush, a technical services and competition team representing the Minnesota-based cybersecurity consultancy, FRSecure, is returning from this year's DEF CON with their best overall finishes since they began competing in 2017. DEF CON is a global hacking conference, which hosts several challenges and competitions every year—with some of the premier hackers, penetration testers, incident responders, and other cyber professionals from all around the world taking part.
This year, Team Ambush claimed a major victory in the Biohacking Village: Hospital Under Siege challenge—a biomedical device capture-the-flag event where teams race against the clock and other competitors to protect simulated hospitals and the patients they are caring for. The challenge saw 185 teams competing (the most ever for this event), and Team Ambush took first place with a 725-point lead.
In addition to this victory, Team Ambush were finalists in two other events.
The team finished eighth in the Blue Team Village OpenSoc challenge, which is meant to test incident response, digital forensics, and threat-hunting skills in an "as real as it gets" breach scenario. A tool Team Ambush developed during the event will go on to train organizations' incident response teams to handle real incidents and breaches moving forward.
Team Ambush also finished ninth in the CMD+CTRL Capture the Flag, which requires the teams to find exploits in web applications—online platforms that usually harbor information like credit card numbers, passwords, social security numbers, and more.
In the five years that FRSecure has sent Team Ambush to this conference, this is the best showing the team has ever had. They continue to prove their expertise as one of the foremost cybersecurity teams in the world.
