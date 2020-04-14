MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a Minneapolis-based engineering, consulting and testing firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce Jeff Smith, a 30-year veteran of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), has joined the Braun Intertec Environmental Consulting Group as a principal scientist and director of environmental compliance and permitting for the Upper Midwest. In his new role, Smith will be responsible for developing the environmental permitting and compliance practice and providing clients with best-in-class regulatory services.
"I am delighted to welcome Jeff Smith to Braun Intertec," says CEO, Jon Carlson. "As we expand our permitting and compliance practice, Jeff's deep knowledge of environmental regulation and permitting and his strong leadership will allow us to add a lot of value to our clients, especially in the agricultural and industrial sectors."
Prior to joining Braun Intertec, Smith worked with businesses, individuals and federal, state and local governments for nearly 30 years on behalf of the MPCA to provide efficient and effective multimedia regulatory services. As director of the MPCA's Industrial Division for the last 12 years, Smith partnered with industry, communities, and governmental agencies to build relationships and provide services in the areas of permitting, compliance assistance and auditing, enforcement negotiations, environmental review, licensing and certification, and community engagement. Smith's specific areas of program knowledge include: air, wastewater, stormwater, feedlots, solid waste, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)/Minnesota Environmental Policy Act (MEPA), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and underground storage tanks. Smith also has his Six Sigma Black Belt from the University of Minnesota and has led numerous teams to design and implement process improvement efforts.
