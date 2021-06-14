NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, announced today that it has been selected by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) as its state-provided Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system. The contract was awarded to HHAeXchange on May 25, 2021.
HHAeXchange will provide comprehensive oversight and management of the State's EVV data in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act's EVV mandate. Signed into law in 2016, the Cures Act was designed to decrease fraud, waste, and abuse, and to help bring new innovations and medical advances faster to the Medicaid participants who need them.
HHAeXchange will support Minnesota's hybrid EVV model by consolidating all visit data, regardless of the EVV tools being used. The Aggregator platform will reduce administrative and financial burden and deliver powerful data visualization and analytics dashboards to enable the State to manage provider compliance and ensure participants are receiving the right care at the right time.
As Minnesota's state provided EVV system, the HHAeXchange Aggregator platform will be used by an estimated 112,000 direct support workers serving over 80,000 active participants, the majority of whom receive care through varying degrees of self-directed services. Minnesota personal care and home health providers will be able to use the free HHAeXchange Provider Portal and its suite of user-friendly, multilingual caregiver tools or utilize third-party tools that directly integrate with HHAeXchange.
"We are proud to have been chosen by the State of Minnesota to aggregate EVV data on its behalf," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "We're looking forward to providing a seamless offering for homecare and self-direction providers that will help meet Minnesota's goal of ensuring all people and communities can achieve optimal physical, mental, and social well-being with access to quality care."
As an industry-leading provider of homecare management solutions, HHAeXchange has helped numerous states and managed care organizations (MCOs) manage billions of dollars in Medicaid claims while achieving a new level of oversight, transparency, and efficiency that hasn't previously existed in the marketplace. HHAeXchange has successfully implemented more than 34 payers and is the EVV aggregator for the states of New Jersey, West Virginia, and Alabama.
In the coming weeks, HHAeXchange and Minnesota will engage program stakeholders to educate them on next steps and ensure they receive all information necessary to support a successful implementation later this year.
About HHAeXchange:
Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for the Medicaid patient population, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance.
