BEIJING, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile interactive advertising platform Mintegral announced that its self-service platform has just received a significant set of upgrades that will help advertisers tackle present-day challenges.
Top media channels have become the main source of user acquisition for mobile advertisers. With the biggest players on the market, essentially creating a UA monopoly, small and medium-sized gaming advertisers are feeling the pressure.
Also, as acquisition costs are growing, mobile media buying is becoming less efficient, and high-quality advertising sources are harder to find. Also, advertisers are calling for better and more personalized marketing tools, as the industry shifts towards self-service advertising platforms and some companies take their programmatic capabilities in-house.
The current industry status quo might look problematic for advertisers, and Mintegral has been working on a potential solution. Back in September 2018, Mintegral unveiled its Advertiser Self-Service Platform. This latest upgrade is aimed at further helping advertisers achieve success on a global scale.
There are three key elements as part of this upgrade, so for advertisers wondering what's new or why they should use the Mintegral Advertiser Self-Service Platform, the information below should be helpful.
Improved traffic and user coverage when looking at an ad platform's strengths, advertisers will first want to know about the platform's traffic and user volumes. So, what makes Mintegral's ad platform stand out?
First of all, Mintegral has a high-quality global traffic network, with over 3,500 publishers integrating the Mintegral SDK. Secondly, Mintegral's massive amounts of quality user data that covers over 1.7 billion DAUs, combined with the platform's over 1.4 billion daily ad impressions. On top of that, Mintegral offers global campaign coverage and the industry recognized them for their efforts as Mintegral ranked 6th on AppsFlyer's Global Performance Index and 2nd on the Global Growth Index.
1. Introducing the Mintegral Open API
As advertisers and agencies struggle to manage all their campaigns across multiple platforms, Mintegral recognized the need to unify these data silos into one clear, easy-to-use location: this is where the Mintegral Open API comes in.
With a multitude of advertising interface services, advertisers can choose to integrate the features they need through the Mintegral Open API. This way, they can create, manage, personalize, and optimize their ad campaigns without the need to log in to the Mintegral Self-Service Platform and keep any other programmatic functionality in-house.
2. Improved user experience and ad management
The entire ad creation process has been upgraded thanks to a new set of features designed to make the process more efficient and ensure advertisers have the level of campaign granularity necessary. Some of these key improvements include:
- Improved cross-regional marketing functionality: you can now create multiple campaigns or ad units to target different areas with different bids or creatives from a single item
- Playable ad formats supported: this is on top of the other existing formats like app walls, static, and video. To use playable ads in your campaigns, advertisers just need to upload the creatives and test them. If they are compatible, advertisers will be able to launch campaign straight away
- Online ad creative library: advertisers can manage creatives in batches, not just on an individual level, and run A/B tests with multiple creatives at the same time to find the optimal ad creative combination
- Multi-dimensional creative optimization: Mintegral's algorithm will match the ad format, copy and creative with the best template, users, and bids to improve the ad experience and performance
- Online deposit functionality: the platform now has support for online deposits, in both RMB and USD currencies. Advertisers can fund their accounts either by using bank cards or via online payment tools like WeChat Pay, Alipay, or PayPal.
New Mintegral Advertiser Self-Service Platform Available Now
As more users spend more time on their mobile devices, the race for high-quality mobile traffic becomes increasingly tougher. To achieve their goals, advertisers will need to find more valuable media sources and develop more opportunities outside the big established players in the market.
"The industry trends point to the widespread adoption of intelligent and automatic advertising. What an advertising platform needs to do is to lower the barrier to entry by helping them tackle the bottlenecks caused by a lack of human resources and lower efficiency levels," said Vincent Fan, Mintegral's Head of Global Advertising Business Development.
"The rise of Mintegral and other third-party independent mobile advertising platforms will also help gradually break the Google-Facebook duopoly by providing advertisers with other high-quality choices and marketing growth opportunities," he added.
With advertisers around the world using the Mintegral Advertiser Self-Service Platform to create and manage their campaigns, the Mintegral team believes this platform can help take their marketing initiatives to the next level. If you are an advertiser and you haven't used the Mintegral Advertiser Self-Service Platform before, this is the best time to get started - and if you've used it before, you can log in now to see these new features in action. Click here to see the new Mintegral Advertiser Self-Service Platform.
About Mintegral
Mintegral is a global mobile ad platform that provides user acquisition, monetization and creative solutions for advertisers and mobile publishers worldwide to bridge the gap between East and West and simplify the challenges of cross-regional mobile marketing, driving truly global growth to their business.
Mintegral is headquartered in China, with more than 200 employees in 10 offices around the world. Learn more at https://www.mintegral.com/en/